Dr. Bake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bake, DO
Overview of Dr. William Bake, DO
Dr. William Bake, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Mount Pleasant, WI.
Dr. Bake's Office Locations
Wheaton Franciscan3805B Spring St Ste 320, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bake?
Dr. Bake is awesome and always kind!
About Dr. William Bake, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1568605616
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bake has seen patients for Tremor, Concussion and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bake.
