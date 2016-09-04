Overview

Dr. William Ballard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Ballard works at Piedmont Heart Institute Interventional Cardiology Buckhead in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Kennesaw, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.