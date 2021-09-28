Overview of Dr. William Ballinger, MD

Dr. William Ballinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ballinger works at Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.