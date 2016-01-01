See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dothan, AL
Dr. William Bancroft, DO

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. William Bancroft, DO

Dr. William Bancroft, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. 

Dr. Bancroft works at Pathology Laboratory Associates in Dothan, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bancroft's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pathology Laboratory Associates
    1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 712-3339
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fairview Clinic
    1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 303, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 794-3192

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Anemia
Arthritis
Acidosis
Anemia
Arthritis

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Bancroft, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760046460
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bancroft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bancroft works at Pathology Laboratory Associates in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Bancroft’s profile.

Dr. Bancroft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bancroft.

