Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD

Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Kyoto University, Kyoto Japan - Clinical Neurophysiology|NINDS, NIH, Bethesda MD - Movement Disorders, Neurophysiology

Dr. Bara-Jimenez works at Bethesda Neuroscience Clinic in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Lyme Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bara-Jimenez's Office Locations

  1
    Choudry Ijaz and Ali P.A.
    11119 Rockville Pike Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 816-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Lyme Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Lyme Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Wiliam for seven years. He has always gotten me well in short order. One of the best their is.
    — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407931496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kyoto University, Kyoto Japan - Clinical Neurophysiology|NINDS, NIH, Bethesda MD - Movement Disorders, Neurophysiology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston|Medical University of South Carolina|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bara-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bara-Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bara-Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bara-Jimenez works at Bethesda Neuroscience Clinic in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bara-Jimenez’s profile.

    Dr. Bara-Jimenez has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Lyme Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bara-Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bara-Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bara-Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bara-Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bara-Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

