Overview of Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD

Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Kyoto University, Kyoto Japan - Clinical Neurophysiology|NINDS, NIH, Bethesda MD - Movement Disorders, Neurophysiology



Dr. Bara-Jimenez works at Bethesda Neuroscience Clinic in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, Lyme Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.