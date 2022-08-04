Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bara-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Bara-Jimenez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Kyoto University, Kyoto Japan - Clinical Neurophysiology|NINDS, NIH, Bethesda MD - Movement Disorders, Neurophysiology
Choudry Ijaz and Ali P.A.11119 Rockville Pike Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 816-9000
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have been a patient of Dr. Wiliam for seven years. He has always gotten me well in short order. One of the best their is.
- Neurology
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1407931496
- Kyoto University, Kyoto Japan - Clinical Neurophysiology|NINDS, NIH, Bethesda MD - Movement Disorders, Neurophysiology
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston|Medical University of South Carolina|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
