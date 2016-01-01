Dr. William Barager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Barager, DO
Dr. William Barager, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Central Valley Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Barager's Office Locations
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 222, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5952
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Central Valley Medical Center
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962444638
Education & Certifications
- University Calif
- Grady Meml Hospital
- Grady Meml Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
