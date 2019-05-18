See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
General Surgery
4.6 (34)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Barber

Dr. William Barber is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Barber works at Atlanta Breast Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Breast Care
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 470, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 18, 2019
    Dr Barber's staff are very sweet and caring. He is extremely knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. He came highly recommended by someone close to the Susan G Komen foundation and by other physicians. I felt very reassured by him and the entire team at Piedmont Healthcare. My procedures weren't too bad at all.
    — May 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Barber
    About Dr. William Barber

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801895909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mercer U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Barber is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barber works at Atlanta Breast Care in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Barber’s profile.

    Dr. Barber has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

