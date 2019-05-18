Dr. William Barber is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Barber
Overview of Dr. William Barber
Dr. William Barber is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Barber's Office Locations
Atlanta Breast Care275 Collier Rd NW Ste 470, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barber's staff are very sweet and caring. He is extremely knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. He came highly recommended by someone close to the Susan G Komen foundation and by other physicians. I felt very reassured by him and the entire team at Piedmont Healthcare. My procedures weren't too bad at all.
About Dr. William Barber
- General Surgery
- English
- 1801895909
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Mercer U
