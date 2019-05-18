Overview of Dr. William Barber

Dr. William Barber is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Barber works at Atlanta Breast Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.