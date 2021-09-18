See All Gastroenterologists in Palm Coast, FL
Dr. William Barlow, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Barlow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.

Dr. Barlow works at Borland Groover in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Borland Groover Palm Coast (Pine Cone)
    3 Pine Cone Dr Ste 106, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 986-3400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Borland Groover St. Augustine Murabella/World Golf Village
    52 Tuscan Way Ste 203, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
  3. 3
    GI Associates Saint Augustine
    216 SOUTHPARK CIR E, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 824-6108
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    St. Augustine Endoscopy Center
    40 Groover Loop, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Flagler Hospital
  • HCA Florida Putnam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphasia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Barlow, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1700073251
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barlow has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

