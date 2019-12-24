Overview of Dr. William Barnes, MD

Dr. William Barnes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at Barnes Urology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.