Overview of Dr. William Barnes, MD

Dr. William Barnes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at Piedmont Orthopaedic Complex in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.