Dr. William Barr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Barr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Excelsior Springs Hospital and Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Meritas Health Cardiology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first saw Dr Barr in 2009 after having a heart attack. Life flight took me to North Kansas City Hospital where Dr. Barr proceeded to save my life! I have been a patient of his since then with no other heart problems. I was 57 at the time of the heart attack and am now almost 70. I recommend Dr Barr very highly!
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1710952072
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
