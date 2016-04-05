See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. William Barreto, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Barreto, MD

Dr. William Barreto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center

Dr. Barreto works at The Center for Bone & Joint Care in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barreto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Bone & Joint Care
    18035 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 963-7240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    76 N D St Ste A, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 782-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. William Barreto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053526285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barreto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barreto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Barreto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barreto has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barreto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barreto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barreto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barreto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barreto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

