Overview of Dr. William Barrett, MD

Dr. William Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Barrett works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.