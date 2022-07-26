See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Renton, WA
Dr. William Barrett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Barrett, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (112)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Barrett, MD

Dr. William Barrett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Barrett works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Jones, DO
Dr. Brian Jones, DO
4.0 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Barronian, MD
Dr. Alan Barronian, MD
4.5 (34)
View Profile
Dr. William Clark, MD
Dr. William Clark, MD
4.4 (66)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Barrett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proliance Orthopedic Associates
    4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 656-5060
  2. 2
    Proliance Orthopedic Associates
    4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 226-2041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement, Cementless Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Uni-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?

    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Barrett did my husband's hip replacement it went perfect he is now in need of his other hip done and he will only go see Dr Barrett the staff is all great from making the appt thru surgery and after
    Ron Oline — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Barrett, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Barrett, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barrett to family and friends

    Dr. Barrett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barrett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Barrett, MD.

    About Dr. William Barrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528001682
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dept. Of Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrett works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Barrett’s profile.

    Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Barrett, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.