Overview of Dr. William Bartek, MD

Dr. William Bartek, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School



Dr. Bartek works at Austin Pulmonary Consultants, PA in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.