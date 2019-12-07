Dr. William Bartek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bartek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Bartek, MD
Dr. William Bartek, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Bartek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bartek's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Pulmonary Consultants, PA5920 W William Cannon Dr Ste 150, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 503-5282
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartek?
I was very impressed with the care I had received the first time I had consultation with Dr Bartek. He had explained the procedure he planned to do, and I felt so confident about going through it. He personally called me to discuss result of CT scan , and plan to go through the planned treatment. Would recommend Dr Bartek to whomever needs pulmonary care.
About Dr. William Bartek, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1598722522
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartek works at
Dr. Bartek has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.