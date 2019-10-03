Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Bauer, MD
Dr. William Bauer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
William C. Bauer MD Ltd.6000 W Rochelle Ave Ste 600, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 865-0674
American Addiction Centers Inc2465 E Twain Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 789-6260
Montevista Hospital5900 W Rochelle Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 364-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bauer is an incredible Doctor Who cares about his patients. He has taken care of me for many years and I appreciate him very much
About Dr. William Bauer, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.