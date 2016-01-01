Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview of Dr. William Bauer, MD
Dr. William Bauer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Fisher-Titus Medical Center.
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
Advanced Center for Coping and Wellness LLC5433 State Route 113, Bellevue, OH 44811 Directions (419) 483-2403
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
About Dr. William Bauer, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316931942
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps Cleveland Case West
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bauer speaks French.
Dr. Bauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.