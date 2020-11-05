Overview of Dr. William Bearden, MD

Dr. William Bearden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Bearden works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.