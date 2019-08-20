Dr. Beaujon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Beaujon, MD
Overview of Dr. William Beaujon, MD
Dr. William Beaujon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beaujon's Office Locations
- 1 1418 Tartan Dr, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 249-9783
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beaujon?
Dr beaujon was my previous dr. He was an excellent MD. He explain every thing. Highly recommended.
About Dr. William Beaujon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992961387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaujon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaujon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaujon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaujon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaujon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaujon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.