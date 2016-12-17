Dr. William Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. William Becker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Consultants Morris261 James St Ste 3G, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-9492
-
2
Williambecker MD and Nina Sugar MD Child and Adolescentpsychiatryllc589 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-4075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, dedicated, excellent listening skills. Able to look at total picture of client. Caring. Good consulting and one-on-one communication. Evaluates current medications to make sure the patient is on prescriptions which will aid in total treatment.
About Dr. William Becker, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1336355858
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Ctr-NY Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Hillside Hosp-LI Jewish MC
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
