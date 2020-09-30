Dr. William Beers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Beers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
St. Elizabeth Physicians651 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 344-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Beers is the BEST. He is easy to speak with, explains himself well, listens to you. No one could top him.
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467409656
- St Louis U Hosp
- Va Commonwealth U/Med Coll Va/McV Hosp
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
