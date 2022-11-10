See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. William Beeson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (58)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Beeson, MD

Dr. William Beeson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.

Dr. Beeson works at Beeson Cosmetic Surgery, LLC in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beeson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Surgery Center LLC
    13590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 846-0846
  2. 2
    Affordable Home Care
    10500 CROSSPOINT BLVD, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 846-0846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Scan
Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Thyroid Scan
Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I could not be happier with the results of my blepharoplasty surgery. Dr. Beeson is an excellent surgeon who explains the procedure clearly, addresses all concerns and inspires confidence in the outcome. He and his staff provide excellent aftercare and were available 24/7 for any questions or concerns. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. William Beeson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144236241
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Beeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beeson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

