Overview of Dr. William Bell III, MD

Dr. William Bell III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Bell III works at Coastal Vein And Vascular in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.