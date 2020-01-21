See All Neurosurgeons in Bermuda Run, NC
Dr. William Bell, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Bell, MD

Dr. William Bell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bermuda Run, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Bermuda Run in Bermuda Run, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

    Novant Health Brain Spine Surgery Bermuda Run
    152 E Kinderton Way Ste 101, Bermuda Run, NC 27006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Astrocytoma
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stereotaxis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Dr. Bell diagnosed my husband with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and operated, placing a shunt in his brain which totally changed his life completely! Dr. Bell followed up for years. Many years later my husband developed a serious infection which went to the shunt. Dr. Bell again operated, placing the shunt in the other side of his brain. This served well until my husband's death in July 2019 at age 86! Dr. Bell's kindness and attentiveness comforted both our hearts. He is a great doctor.
    Pat Guthrie — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. William Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1487625489
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

