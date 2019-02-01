Dr. William Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bender, MD
Overview of Dr. William Bender, MD
Dr. William Bender, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Bender works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bender's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Northwest Research610 S Sherman St Ste 208, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 688-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender?
I love this doctor! He was attentive, reassuring, informative, and compassionate. He took the time to hear my concerns, and explained everything to me. I left feeling reassured!
About Dr. William Bender, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588736979
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.