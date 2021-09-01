Dr. William Benedict, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedict is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Benedict, MD
Overview of Dr. William Benedict, MD
Dr. William Benedict, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They completed their fellowship with Tex Tech U Sch Med
Dr. Benedict's Office Locations
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Longmont1400 DRY CREEK DR, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (303) 772-3300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for an emergency appointment. He was easy to talk to and answered all my questions
About Dr. William Benedict, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1063598548
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Sch Med
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benedict has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedict accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedict has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedict on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedict. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedict.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedict, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedict appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.