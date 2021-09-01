Overview of Dr. William Benedict, MD

Dr. William Benedict, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They completed their fellowship with Tex Tech U Sch Med



Dr. Benedict works at Eye Care Center Of Northern Colorado in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.