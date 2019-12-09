Dr. William Benedict, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedict is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Benedict, MD
Overview of Dr. William Benedict, MD
Dr. William Benedict, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Benedict works at
Dr. Benedict's Office Locations
Stefan-Charles Saboura, DC | Wellstar Chiropractic3747 Roswell Rd Ste 311, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (470) 956-9000
William Benedict61 Whitcher St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
William Benedict MD340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste LL20, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
On March 12, 2019 my son was hit in the head with a discus during track practice which resulted in emergency brain surgery and a craniotomy. Thank God that Dr. Benedict was the doctor who took the call. Dr. Benedict was amazing throughout the entire experience. He walked us through each step and treated my son like his own! His decisions for my son were spot on and just 9 months later my son is almost 100%! We are so thankful for Dr. Benedict's knowledge and ability.
About Dr. William Benedict, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285778613
Education & Certifications
- Department Of Neurological Surgery: Loyola University Medical Center
- Department Of Surgery: Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Benedict has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedict accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedict has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benedict has seen patients for Chordoma, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedict on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedict. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedict.
