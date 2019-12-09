See All Neurosurgeons in Marietta, GA
Dr. William Benedict, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Benedict, MD

Dr. William Benedict, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Benedict works at Stefan-Charles Saboura, DC | Wellstar Chiropractic in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benedict's Office Locations

    Stefan-Charles Saboura, DC | Wellstar Chiropractic
    3747 Roswell Rd Ste 311, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 956-9000
    William Benedict
    61 Whitcher St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-2326
    William Benedict MD
    340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste LL20, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-2326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 09, 2019
    On March 12, 2019 my son was hit in the head with a discus during track practice which resulted in emergency brain surgery and a craniotomy. Thank God that Dr. Benedict was the doctor who took the call. Dr. Benedict was amazing throughout the entire experience. He walked us through each step and treated my son like his own! His decisions for my son were spot on and just 9 months later my son is almost 100%! We are so thankful for Dr. Benedict's knowledge and ability.
    Jennifer Garland — Dec 09, 2019
    About Dr. William Benedict, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285778613
    Education & Certifications

    • Department Of Neurological Surgery: Loyola University Medical Center
    • Department Of Surgery: Loyola University Medical Center
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Benedict, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedict is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benedict has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benedict has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benedict works at Stefan-Charles Saboura, DC | Wellstar Chiropractic in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Benedict’s profile.

    Dr. Benedict has seen patients for Chordoma, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedict on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedict. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedict.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedict, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedict appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

