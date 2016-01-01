Overview

Dr. William Benn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Benn works at Prevea East Mason Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.