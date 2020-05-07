See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. William Bensinger, MD

Medical Oncology
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Bensinger, MD

Dr. William Bensinger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Bensinger works at Swedish Healthcare Hematology And Oncology in Seattle, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Bensinger's Office Locations

    Swedish Healthcare Hematology And Oncology
    1221 Madison St Ste 1020, Seattle, WA 98104
    Song Obgyn
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 302, Lakewood, WA 98499

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Sickle Cell Disease
Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Sickle Cell Disease

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 07, 2020
    Dr. Bensinger saved my life...not much else to say! Exceptional doctor and I went into complete remission after my transplant 10 years ago because of his medical decisions for my particular case, I am now 67. He took me off all maintenance when I left Seattle for home in Colorado and he was completely correct in his decision. I couldn't be healthier. Was so fortunate to have him on my case at Seattle Cancer Care!
    Sarah Steward — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. William Bensinger, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922198886
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bensinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bensinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bensinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bensinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bensinger has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bensinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bensinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bensinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bensinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bensinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

