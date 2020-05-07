Dr. William Bensinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bensinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bensinger, MD
Overview of Dr. William Bensinger, MD
Dr. William Bensinger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Bensinger's Office Locations
Swedish Healthcare Hematology And Oncology1221 Madison St Ste 1020, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-1426
Song Obgyn11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 302, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 533-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bensinger saved my life...not much else to say! Exceptional doctor and I went into complete remission after my transplant 10 years ago because of his medical decisions for my particular case, I am now 67. He took me off all maintenance when I left Seattle for home in Colorado and he was completely correct in his decision. I couldn't be healthier. Was so fortunate to have him on my case at Seattle Cancer Care!
About Dr. William Bensinger, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology

Dr. Bensinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bensinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bensinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bensinger has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bensinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bensinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bensinger.
