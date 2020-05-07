Overview of Dr. William Bensinger, MD

Dr. William Bensinger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Bensinger works at Swedish Healthcare Hematology And Oncology in Seattle, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.