Overview

Dr. William Berg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Major Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.