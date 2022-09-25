Overview

Dr. William Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Northwell Health in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.