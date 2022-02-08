Overview

Dr. William Berkery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Berkery works at Cardiology PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.