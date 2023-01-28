Dr. William Bethea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bethea, DO
Overview
Dr. William Bethea, DO is a Dermatologist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Bethea works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Coast - 8 Office Park Dr8 Office Park Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (239) 544-5734Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Smyrna Beach408 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 260-5749Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bethea?
Explained what he was doing and asked several times if I had any questions. Seemed not only concerned but he made you feel comfortable during exam.
About Dr. William Bethea, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326149949
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State Univ
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bethea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bethea using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bethea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bethea works at
Dr. Bethea has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bethea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.