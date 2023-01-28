Overview

Dr. William Bethea, DO is a Dermatologist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Bethea works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Coast - 8 Office Park Dr in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in New Smyrna Beach, FL and Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

