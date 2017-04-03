Overview of Dr. William Beutler, MD

Dr. William Beutler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Beutler works at Arlington Group in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Enola, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.