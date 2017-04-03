Dr. Beutler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Beutler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Beutler, MD
Dr. William Beutler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Beutler works at
Dr. Beutler's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Group820 SIR THOMAS CT, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-9555
-
2
Arlington A Div. of the Orthopedic Institute of PA2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 212, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 652-9555
-
3
The Arlington Group Inc805 Sir Thomas Ct, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-9555
-
4
Community Gen Osteopathic Hospital4300 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 920-4300
-
5
Good Hope Family Physicians1830 Good Hope Rd, Enola, PA 17025 Directions (717) 652-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beutler?
I have never been more satisfied with a doctor in all my life. Dr. Beutle takes the time to listen to your symptoms, explains your xrays and MRI's in detail as to what he is seeing as well as discusses all available options to relieve the pain. I'm still in awe of how caring he is!
About Dr. William Beutler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1649274689
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beutler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beutler works at
Dr. Beutler has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.