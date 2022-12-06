See All Nephrologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. William Bichai, MD

Nephrology
4.1 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Bichai, MD

Dr. William Bichai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Delano, Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Bichai works at William N. Bichai MD, Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bichai's Office Locations

    William N. Bichai MD, Inc.
    3900 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 562-1361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Delano
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Fibromyalgia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Fibromyalgia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Fibromyalgia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Sinus Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemodialysis
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nephrotic Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Amyloidosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Contact Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Very helpful doctor, spend a lot of time with patients to hear about their sufferings and educate them about their health conditions and how it could be managed. He’s not even the best doctor but helpful human being also
    Ripon Kaur — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Bichai, MD
    About Dr. William Bichai, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548349004
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center|UCLA Wla Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bichai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bichai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bichai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bichai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bichai works at William N. Bichai MD, Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bichai’s profile.

    Dr. Bichai has seen patients for Anemia, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bichai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bichai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bichai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bichai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bichai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

