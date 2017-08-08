Dr. William Biggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Biggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Biggs, MD is a Clinical Informaticist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Clinical Informatics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Amarillo Medical Specialists1215 S Coulter St Ste 400, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-8331
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Had a good experience on my last visit. Dr. Biggs and all of his staff (nurse practitioners, nurses, & front office staff) very professional, courteous, & helpful.
- Clinical Informatics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Joslin Diab Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- UC San Diego
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of California, San Diego
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Biggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.