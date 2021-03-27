See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boise, ID
Dr. William Binegar, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (72)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Binegar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Binegar works at Pain Care Boise in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Care Boise
    301 W Myrtle St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 336-4933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Mar 27, 2021
    Bill is a great doctor... HE cares a great deal about his patients. I hughly recommend him
    Joseph Burkle — Mar 27, 2021
    About Dr. William Binegar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457393811
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sioux Valley Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
