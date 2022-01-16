Dr. William Bingaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bingaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Bingaman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Bingaman did an amazing job with my daughters surgery! I would well recommend him for any of your needs in his field of surgery!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Bingaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingaman has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingaman.
