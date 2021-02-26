See All Psychiatrists in Sturtevant, WI
Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Sturtevant, WI
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD

Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sturtevant, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus.

Dr. Bjerregaard works at Psychiatric Services in Sturtevant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bjerregaard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services of Racine Llp
    8700 Durand Ave Ste 600, Sturtevant, WI 53177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 635-5520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bjerregaard?

    Feb 26, 2021
    I have been thinking of Dr. Bjerregaard often lately because of the excess stress in my life right now. Back in my 30's he had me diagnosed so fast, and I remember getting mad at him for saying I was Manic Depressive. I left, then turned about, came back and was hospitalized for a month at St. Lukes. He was , and is still the best psychiatrist I have ever had in my 64 yrs. I would like to see him now again , however I have medicaid/medicare and I understand that he does not accept those insurances. I live in Walworth county now , at that time I was in Kenosha county. He is the best people, I'm telling you right now. Of course you do not have to listen to me, but it would be wise if you did. I've had many, many psychiatrists in my lifetime. He is the only one that made sense to me. He was right on!!!
    June E. — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bjerregaard to family and friends

    Dr. Bjerregaard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bjerregaard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD.

    About Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043207806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bjerregaard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bjerregaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bjerregaard works at Psychiatric Services in Sturtevant, WI. View the full address on Dr. Bjerregaard’s profile.

    Dr. Bjerregaard has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bjerregaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bjerregaard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bjerregaard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bjerregaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bjerregaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Bjerregaard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.