Dr. William Blythe, MD
Dr. William Blythe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Blythe's Office Locations
East Alabama Ear, Nose & Throat1965 1st Ave, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 705-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blythe diagnosed a serious problem on the first visit to him after 2 ears of seeing another ENT doctor who mis-diagnosed it. Dr. Blythe was through in his examination and explanation of the problem and made an immediate referral to a specialist in Birmingham to do the surgery. I appreciate his knowledge, skill and wisdom in his area of practice and highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
