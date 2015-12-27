Overview of Dr. William Blythe, MD

Dr. William Blythe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Blythe works at East Alabama Ear Nose & Throat in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.