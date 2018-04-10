See All Radiation Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. William Bobo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Bobo, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Bobo, MD

Dr. William Bobo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Bobo works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bobo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte
    125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2678

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bobo?

    Apr 10, 2018
    Awesome dr and extremely professional staff!
    Marsha in Charlotte NC — Apr 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Bobo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Bobo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bobo to family and friends

    Dr. Bobo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bobo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Bobo, MD.

    About Dr. William Bobo, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033178330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory Univ School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory Univ School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory Univ
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Pineville
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bobo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bobo works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bobo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.