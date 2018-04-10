Dr. Bobo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bobo, MD
Overview of Dr. William Bobo, MD
Dr. William Bobo, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Awesome dr and extremely professional staff!
About Dr. William Bobo, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033178330
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univ School Of Med
- Emory Univ School Of Medicine
- Emory Univ
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
