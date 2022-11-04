Overview of Dr. William Bodemer, MD

Dr. William Bodemer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Bodemer works at Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.