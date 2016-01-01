Overview of Dr. William Bohn, MD

Dr. William Bohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.