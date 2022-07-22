Dr. William Boles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Boles, MD
Overview of Dr. William Boles, MD
Dr. William Boles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Boles' Office Locations
Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a visit with Dr.Boles today for my seizures and I must say I was very shocked! I am 40 years old and have never had someone listen to My Concerns like Dr. Boles did. I honestly have been so worried to go to another doctor for so long for my seizures but with this visit I Truly am very comfortable with the staff and Dr. Boles. Stephanie (his nurse) was Amazing as well..Thank You All for making me feel so Welcome to the office! I am so excited to Hopefully become seizure free and live a normal life!!
About Dr. William Boles, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1124349154
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Boles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boles has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.
