Dr. William Bolger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (53)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Bolger, MD

Dr. William Bolger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Bolger works at UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bolger's Office Locations

    UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville
    653 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Angiofibroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Encephalocele Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Bolger, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417990128
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • Massachusetts College of Pharmacy
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bolger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolger works at UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bolger’s profile.

    Dr. Bolger has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.