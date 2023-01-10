Overview of Dr. William Bolger, MD

Dr. William Bolger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Bolger works at UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

