Dr. Bond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Bond, MD
Dr. William Bond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
- 1 12606 W Houston Blvd Suit # 170, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 495-7534
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
I am a very complicated case but he handles all health needs fairly good better than even soecizlusts. I like his calm ddmeanor. He is caring and gives attention needed. Long appts with him. But ihave long wait time. I have hsd him most my life.
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.
