Dr. William Bordelon, MD
Dr. William Bordelon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Amarillo Urology Associates LLP1900 Medi Park Dr, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9447
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bordelon and God saved my life. I had pastate cancer 15 years ago. Dr Bordelon treated me for a few years. I have been cancer free ever since.
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Bordelon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordelon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordelon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bordelon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordelon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordelon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordelon.
