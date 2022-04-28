See All Plastic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. William Boss, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Boss, MD

Dr. William Boss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Boss works at Boss And Rabinowitz in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Boss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boss And Rabinowitz
    305 N State Rt 17 Ste 3-100A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2022
    My mother and I both had the red carpet facial package done by master aesthetician Enza Luddy and it was wonderful! She’s very kind, very professional and very knowledgeable. She does an amazing job and educates you along the way. She’s the best! We highly recommend her and will definitely be going back!
    S. Zifchak — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Boss, MD
    About Dr. William Boss, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598769317
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • RK Davies Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Boss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boss.

