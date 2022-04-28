Dr. William Boss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Boss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Boss, MD
Dr. William Boss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Boss works at
Dr. Boss' Office Locations
-
1
Boss And Rabinowitz305 N State Rt 17 Ste 3-100A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boss?
My mother and I both had the red carpet facial package done by master aesthetician Enza Luddy and it was wonderful! She’s very kind, very professional and very knowledgeable. She does an amazing job and educates you along the way. She’s the best! We highly recommend her and will definitely be going back!
About Dr. William Boss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598769317
Education & Certifications
- RK Davies Med Ctr
- Yale University School of Medicine
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boss works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.