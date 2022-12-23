Overview

Dr. William Bothwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Bothwell works at North Penn Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.