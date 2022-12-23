Dr. William Bothwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bothwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bothwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
North Penn Surgical Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The surgery went very well with fewer symptoms than weee predicted and recovery went exceptionally well!
About Dr. William Bothwell, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144288291
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Dr. Bothwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bothwell accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bothwell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bothwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bothwell has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bothwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Bothwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bothwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bothwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bothwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.