Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Boyd, MD
Dr. William Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd's Office Locations
Baptist 2 Division836 Prudential Dr Ste 1202, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 208-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Boyd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1649230244
Education & Certifications
- University Fl Hlthsci Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.