Dr. William Boydston, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Boydston, MD

Dr. William Boydston, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Boydston works at Pediatric Neurosurgery Assocs in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA and Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boydston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Office
    5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 540, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2900
  2. 2
    Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Columbus
    705 17th St Ste 406, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Athens-oglethorpe Neurosurgery
    1500 Oglethorpe Ave Bldg 600-EF, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 475-4915

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Great energy, wonderful bedside manner, answered all my questions with detail, and no waiting!
    — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. William Boydston, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    38 years of experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1891749925
    • 1891749925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Boydston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boydston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boydston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boydston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boydston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boydston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boydston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boydston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

