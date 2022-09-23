Dr. William Boydston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boydston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Boydston, MD
Overview of Dr. William Boydston, MD
Dr. William Boydston, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Boydston works at
Dr. Boydston's Office Locations
Atlanta Office5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 540, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2900
Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Columbus705 17th St Ste 406, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (404) 785-2900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Athens-oglethorpe Neurosurgery1500 Oglethorpe Ave Bldg 600-EF, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-4915
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great energy, wonderful bedside manner, answered all my questions with detail, and no waiting!
About Dr. William Boydston, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891749925
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boydston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boydston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boydston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boydston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boydston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boydston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boydston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.